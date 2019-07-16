Dane Coles reveals he had decided to retire after suffering injury earlier this season

All Black hooker Dane Coles has revealed that he made the decision to retire from rugby this year after being plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

Coles revealed to the Sunday News that he messaged his manager and Hurricanes coach, “I’m done” after re-injuring a calf during the Super season.

The injury was the latest in a long line of issues that he’s had to overcome in recent reasons including a concussion that forced him out of the Lions series in 2017 and a knee reconstruction that cost him much of the 2018 season.

Those obstacles mean it was a was particularly satisfying for Coles to be included in the All Blacks’ squad of 31 going to Japan.

“It had been a rollercoaster of a ride, and I probably had a good sulk and spoke to a few people and then just kind of put that (talk or retirement) aside," Coles said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I was just over it, I thought I was keen to give it away and do something else. But I'm glad now I stuck at it and chipped away."

The long extended injury layoffs did allow him to discover what the game means to him.

"I love the game, it's what gets me out of bed every day, and it's why I play the way I do. I know [injuries are] part of the job but it was the toughest time, I've had to be patient, and just persevere.”