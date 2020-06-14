Dane Coles returns as one of three changes for Hurricanes ahead of Blues match

Hurricanes co-captain Dane Coles has returned from injury to start at hooker, as one of three changes for Saturday's crucial Super Rugby clash with the Blues in Wellington.

Source: 1 NEWS

Coles missed last week's win over the Highlanders with a minor calf injury but returns to the side alongside Jackson Garden-Bachop, who will play at first-five, and midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen.

The changes see Asafo Aumua return to the bench while Fletcher Smith along and Vince Aso drop out of the matchday 23 all together.

Head coach Jason Holland said after their second-straight win in Super Rugby Aotearoa that he's starting to see some momentum building in the side which lost to the Blues 30-20 in the competition's opening round.

“We can’t wait to get back out there in front of our home fans again. They have recovered well and are looking forward to the physical challenge.

“It’s going to take 80 minutes to get the result and the bench can be the difference in these derbies.”

Hurricanes: 1. Ben May, 2. Dane Coles [cc], 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. James Blackwell, 5. Scott Scrafton, 6. Reed Prinsep, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. TJ Perenara [cc], 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 11. Ben Lam, 12. Ngani Laumape, 13. Peter Umaga-Jensen, 14. Kobus Van Wyk, 15. Jordie Barrett