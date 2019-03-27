Dane Coles returns to face Highlanders and record-breaking Aaron Smith

All Black hooker Dane Coles is set to make his 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa debut this weekend after being named in the Hurricanes starting line-up for Friday's clash with the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Dane Coles Source: Photosport

Coles, who has missed the opening four rounds of the competition because of a calf strain, is one of three changes head coach Jason Holland has made to the starting XV for the round five match as the Hurricanes go south in search of their first win to kick-start their campaign.

Experienced lock Scott Scrafton returns from an ankle injury to start in the second row in place of James Blackwell while Wes Goosen will be back on the right wing in place of Julian Savea.

Orbyn Leger remains at first-five in place of Jackson Garden-Bachop, who is to undergo surgery on his Achilles tendon and will likely be out of action for the rest of 2021.

The bench remains largely unchanged, although there could be a potential debut for utility back and former New Zealand age-group representative Ruben Love.

The Hurricanes are yet to notch a win on the board in this year's campaign, but Holland believed his team were not far away from finding some form.

“The squad came together in a positive frame of mind following last Saturday’s disappointing loss to the Chiefs and we collectively think we are not far away from getting things right," Holland said.

"Despite the loss, we have taken some positives out of the match, especially from how we performed in the first half and we learnt from what went wrong in the second half.”

The Highlanders, fresh from the bye, welcome several players for their first start of the competition against the Hurricanes.

Giant lock Pari Pari Parkinson returns from a long-term injury to partner the veteran, Bryn Evans, in the middle row.

Ethan De Groot retains his loosehead spot following a good showing against the Blues, but the experienced Ayden Johnstone will get game time from the bench after an extended break due to injury.

The Highlanders faithful will get their first look at Japanese World Cup star Kazuki Himeno, who is on the bench alongside another debutant, Freedom Vahaakolo.

Vahaakalo had a breakout season for Otago and will be looking to carry that good form on in his first start in a Highlanders jersey.

Mitch Hunt returns to the number 10 shirt while Josh Ioane will drive the ship from the back at fullback.

Ioane and Hunt have shared the first-five spot thus far this season and the Highlanders should benefit from two first receivers on the field.

This game will also mark Aaron Smith’s 154th appearance for the Highlanders, making him the clubs most capped player ever, surpassing the legendary Ben Smith.

There will be a presentation on the field following the match to recognise this club milestone.

Teams for Highlanders v Hurricanes at Dunedin, Friday 26 March.

Highlanders: 15 Josh Ioane, 14 Freedom Vahaakolo, 13 Michael Collins, 12 Sio Tomkinson, 11 Jona Nareki, 10 Mitch Hunt, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, 7 Billy Harmon, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Paripari Parkinson, 4 Bryn Evans, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Ash Dixon, 1 Ethan De Groot.

Replacements: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 Ayden Johnstone, 18 Josh Hohneck, 19 Josh Dickson, 20 Kazuki Himeno, 21 Folau Fakatava, 22 Thomas Umaga-Jensen, 23 Connor Garden-Bachop.

Hurricanes: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Billy Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Salesi Rayasi, 10 Orbyn Leger, 9 Luke Campbell, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4 Scott Scrafton, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Xavier Numia.