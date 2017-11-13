 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Dane Coles' return to rugby delayed again after Hurricanes hero has second surgery on troublesome knee

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Dane Coles' return to rugby has been delayed once again, with another surgery on his troublesome knee possibly ruling him out for the rest of the year.

After a difficult season dealing with concussion, Coles was given another blow when he damaged his ACL in the win over France.
Source: 1 NEWS

The All Blacks and Hurricanes hooker had a second operation to repair the injury he sustained in Paris last year 10 days ago, and now faces a minimum of a three month wait before returning to the game.

Coles is remaining positive through the ordeal.

"I think I'm living the best of both worlds. Still training, but then I don't have to play. I go to the games and I've done a lot of promos and stuff but, to be honest, pretty sick of watching rugby and pretty keen to get on that paddock but that's just the way it is."

Coles said the second surgery was needed to help loosen things up.

"I had a thing – it's called a Baker's cyst – after surgery. It's pretty much fluid in your leg so my leg was like that [bent] for a good month and once that went away I just couldn't get my leg straight.

"I just couldn't get an extension in my leg, so it was preventing me from running. So they took some scar tissue out and it's actually really good. I did some running this morning on one of these Alter-Gravity treadmills," he said.

Coles now has his sights set on a full recovery.

Maybe a bit of ITM Cup [for Wellington]. Maybe. But I'm not going to rush it.

"If it doesn't come right this year then I'll just have a good pre-season and head into next year.

"I learned a lot from last year. I'm in a good head space and just working hard to come back."

Related

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:03
1
The Chiefs front rower is living the dream.

From desk job to an All Blacks call-up: Hear Karl Tu’inukuafe’s Hollywood tale from health issues to the black jersey

01:39
2
After a difficult season dealing with concussion, Coles was given another blow when he damaged his ACL in the win over France.

Dane Coles' return to rugby delayed again after Hurricanes hero has second surgery on troublesome knee

01:26
3
Whittaker said his family helped him get through the rough 11 months.

'The chicken pox was nasty!' NZ-born UFC champ Rob Whittaker reflects on long trip back to octagon after illness

4

Teen suspended from top level sport after test for prohibited substance in supplement

01:39
5
Bridge said he was blown away when he was approached by the Crusaders for the long-term deal.

Watch: Crusaders young gun George Bridge in disbelief over new four-year contract - 'It was no-brainer'

00:52
Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breastmilk.

Kiwi mum battling cancer pleas for funding to help others donate breast milk for her baby

Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breast milk.

03:35
Both the company involved – Global Fibre8 – and the Far North District Council are being taken to court over the issue.

Exclusive: Commerce Commission investigating 'flawed' wall panels that have left people devastated

Two houses in Northland have been demolished after the product caused cracks.

00:30

New Zealand may vote on marijuana legalisation in 2019

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the government's contemplating holding it next year, rather than in 2020.


00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Video: 'Nah, I'm leaving, what a waste of time' – exasperated Paula Bennett walks out of parliament after disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.


03:51
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 