Dane Coles' return to rugby delayed again after Hurricanes hero has second surgery on troublesome knee

Dane Coles' return to rugby has been delayed once again, with another surgery on his troublesome knee possibly ruling him out for the rest of the year.

The All Blacks and Hurricanes hooker had a second operation to repair the injury he sustained in Paris last year 10 days ago, and now faces a minimum of a three month wait before returning to the game.

Coles is remaining positive through the ordeal.

"I think I'm living the best of both worlds. Still training, but then I don't have to play. I go to the games and I've done a lot of promos and stuff but, to be honest, pretty sick of watching rugby and pretty keen to get on that paddock but that's just the way it is."

Coles said the second surgery was needed to help loosen things up.

"I had a thing – it's called a Baker's cyst – after surgery. It's pretty much fluid in your leg so my leg was like that [bent] for a good month and once that went away I just couldn't get my leg straight.

"I just couldn't get an extension in my leg, so it was preventing me from running. So they took some scar tissue out and it's actually really good. I did some running this morning on one of these Alter-Gravity treadmills," he said.

Coles now has his sights set on a full recovery.

Maybe a bit of ITM Cup [for Wellington]. Maybe. But I'm not going to rush it.

"If it doesn't come right this year then I'll just have a good pre-season and head into next year.