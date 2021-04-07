Dane Coles re-signs with NZR, Hurricanes until 2023

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles has opted to keep his talents in New Zealand until at least the next Rugby World Cup by re-signing with New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes until the end of 2023.

Dane Coles. Source: Photosport

Coles, 34, announced his decision this morning, saying he hopes to extend his 74-Test career while adding more Hurricanes caps to the more than 120 he already has at the club.

"I'm so grateful to be playing the game I love, and grateful for the opportunity to continue with the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby. The Hurricanes have been loyal to me, I'm a 'one club' man, so to continue my career with them will be awesome.

"I'm also looking forward to giving myself a chance to again play for the All Blacks. It's a huge honour to play for that team and I never take my opportunities in the black jersey for granted."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said Coles recommiting was an important signing.

"It's fantastic news to have Colesy recommit to New Zealand,” Foster said.

“He's such an influential player in our team: he's a world-class player, an inspiration to his teammates and we love his straightforward honesty.

“On behalf of the All Blacks, we want to congratulate him and wife Sarah on his decision."

Since making his provincial debut for Wellington in 2007, Coles is credited as being a leading player in changing how the role of hooker is now played today with his speed and ball handling skills often utilised out wide against undersized wingers.

With his playing style quickly proving effective, he made his debut for the Hurricanes two years later and earned his first cap for the Māori All Blacks in 2010.

Coles then made his All Blacks debut two years later against Scotland and later was a member of the 2015 Rugby World Cup winning squad.