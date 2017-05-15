 

Dane Coles to miss two more matches for Hurricanes as he continues concussion recovery

The Hurricanes will be without their captain Dane Coles for their tour to South African and Australia, with the All Blacks hooker recovering from a concussion that has seen him miss several weeks of his side's Super Rugby season.

Chris Boyd said team management were debating whether to take the pair on their trip to South Africa and Australia in the next few weeks.
It's still unclear whether Coles will play a part in the All Blacks' June series against the British and Irish Lions, having not featured for the Hurricanes since their 41-15 victory over the Highlanders on March 18.

Centre Matt Proctor and outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder will also miss the two matches due to injury.

In a statement Hurricanes' coach Chris Boyd said: "The decision was made around those guys returning to play that to fly them to South Africa, which takes two or three days out of your training because of the acclimatisation and stuff, it would make more sense to take the existing group to play the Bulls."

Chris Boyd said Coles is closing in on a Super Rugby return, but can't rush the Hurricanes captain due to the nature of his calf tear.
The Hurricanes' tour begins with a clash with the Bulls in Pretoria on May 28, before travelling to Perth to face the Western Force on June 3.

Hurricanes touring squad:

Forwards: Ardie Savea, Ben May, Brad Shields, Callum Gibbins, Chris Eves, James Blackwell, James O'Reilly, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Leni Apisai, Loni Uhila, Mark Abbott, Reed Prinsep, Ricky Riccitelli, Sam Lousi, Vaea Fifita.

Backs: Beauden Barrett, Ben Lam, Cory Jane, Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea, Ngani Laumape, Otere Black, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, TJ Perenara, Vince Aso, Wes Goosen.

Chris Boyd said team management were debating whether to take the pair on their trip to South Africa and Australia in the next few weeks.

