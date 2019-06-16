Dane Coles makes first start of 2020 as Hurricanes eye improvement from Blues shocker

Captain Dane Coles returns to the Hurricanes' side to face the Chiefs in Hamilton this weekend, Jason Holland making five changes to the side that lost to the Blues last weekend.

Source: 1 NEWS

Coles returns to the starting side for the first time in 2020, as part of a new look front row alongside Ben May and Fraser Armstrong.

May takes the place of Tyrel Lomax, currently out for three weeks after a red card against the Blues. Armstrong comes in for Xavier Numia - ruled out with concussion.

Devan Flanders takes the place of Vaea Fifita at number six, with James Blackwell also returning to the second row.

While the starting backline remains unchanged, intrigue surrounds no specialist first-five cover on the bench, suggesting that Jordie Barrett could move from fullback if required.

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Kobus van Wyk, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Fletcher Smith, 9. TJ Perenara (cc), 8. Gareth Evans, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Devan Flanders, 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Ben May, 2. Dane Coles (cc), 1. Fraser Armstrong.