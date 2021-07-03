Dane Coles leads haka for first time in his 75th Test for All Blacks

Dane Coles has led the haka for his first time in his 75th Test match for the All Blacks.

With Aaron Smith not selected in the matchday 23 and TJ Perenara unavailable for the squad after his recent stint in Japan, it was the 34-year-old who led Ka Mate in the opening test of the year.

The decision to give the honour to Coles answers the question raised by Perenara in the lead-up to tonight’s Test against Tonga.

“I'm pretty pumped to see who will lead the haka this week. Who do you guys reckon?” Perenara wrote on Twitter yesterday.