Dane Coles leads haka for first time in his 75th Test for All Blacks

Source:  1 NEWS

Dane Coles has led the haka for his first time in his 75th Test match for the All Blacks.

The veteran was given the honour in his 75th Test match for the All Blacks. Source: SKY

With Aaron Smith not selected in the matchday 23 and TJ Perenara unavailable for the squad after his recent stint in Japan, it was the 34-year-old who led Ka Mate in the opening test of the year.

The decision to give the honour to Coles answers the question raised by Perenara in the lead-up to tonight’s Test against Tonga.

“I'm pretty pumped to see who will lead the haka this week. Who do you guys reckon?” Perenara wrote on Twitter yesterday.

The All Blacks made Coles' milestone evening one to remember, going on to beat Tonga 102-0 at Mt Smart Stadium.

