Dane Coles jokes Rugby Championship tour will be escape from his kids - 'I'll be on that plane'

All Blacks star Dane Coles has quipped that as a father-of-three, he’ll relish an extended tour to Australia for the Rugby Championship.

Coles was asked about the nine-week tour across the Tasman, including quarantine, while doing media duties with the Wellington Lions today.

“Sign me up, I've got three kids, I'll be on that plane out of here,” he joked.

"It’s just making sure you got good support and like Richie [Mo'unga] probably summed it up yesterday, it’s our job, we’ve got to go over there, we’re playing for the black jersey and sometimes it takes a little bit of sacrifice.”

“It's a little longer mate, but if we've got to do it, you’ve got to do it, I'll definitely be putting my hand up to go over there and play for the All Blacks.”

Coles was also excited by the prospect of playing in the first daytime Bledisloe Tests in two decades after it was announced last night that Wellington and Auckland will host Sunday afternoon Bledisloe Tests in consecutive weekends in October.

He had fond memories of the last afternoon Bledisloe Test in 2000, when then-Wallabies captain John Eales kicked the match-winning penalty in injury time.