Dane Coles feeling for mate Brodie Retallick after serious injury - 'Hopefully it's best case scenario'

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles admits he's feeling "gutted" for teammate Brodie Retallick after watching him leave last night's 16-all draw with the Springboks injured.

Retallick was forced from the field late in the second half with serious discomfort and in visible pain after dislocating his left shoulder. All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said he was immediately taken to hospital for assessment.

Coles said it was tough to watch.

"He's one of those guys you want on your team and you want to go out and battle with," Coles said.

"I was pretty gutted for the mate."

An announcement is expected later today to reveal the seriousness of the injury. Should Retallick be ruled out, it would be the second regular All Black to miss the World Cup with Damian McKenzie scratched earlier this year after a serious knee injury during the Super Rugby season.

Coles isn't ready to accept that fact just yet though.