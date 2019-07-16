TODAY |

Dane Coles determined not to be part of first All Blacks squad to lose to Pumas after 's***' 2016 loss to Ireland

Dane Coles knows better than many how a loss to Argentina this weekend would feel.

In fact, the All Blacks hooker didn't mince his words at all when he described the feeling - "s***".

Coles was asked by local media today if there was a burden hanging over the squad which has travelled to Buenos Aires to not be the first All Blacks team to lose to the Pumas.

Coles drew from his experience in Chicago in 2016, when the All Blacks had their historic first loss to Ireland, to respond.

"I've been on the first All Black team to lose to Ireland and it was a s*** feeling to be fair," Coles said.

"If that happened [against Argentina] it would be a very guttering feeling, so it's our job to just bring it back to the week, give them the respect that they deserve but worry about us and just make sure we keep our feet on the ground."

The All Blacks play the Pumas in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning NZT for the first round of the Rugby Championship but much like Chicago 2016 some regulars have not made the long haul for the flight, meaning the squad isn't at full-strength.

But Coles said the the team have learned how to approach the Test to ensure they extend Argentina's drought.

"Work hard and prep really well so we give ourselves the best chance of that not happening."

Coles said the squad will give Argentina the respect they deserve in the Rugby Championship opener. Source: 1 NEWS
