Dane who?! Codie Taylor stuns Lions to barge over for All Blacks’ opening try

The match between the All Blacks and the Lions tonight lived up to the promised intensity and passion, proved non-more so by Codie Taylor's roar after his brilliant try.

The All Blacks mounted the pressure on attack early, by putting the Lions under the pump and forcing a penalty before a quick thinking Aaron Smith decided for the tap.

The half-back firing the ball to the right, Beauden Barret collected and then flung out a beauty of a cut out pass to Israel Dagg who set Taylor in the corner.

The try vanquished any doubts the hooker wouldn't be up to standard in replacing the injured star hooker, Dan Coles who will be out for the rest of the Lions series.