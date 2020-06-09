TODAY |

Dan Carter's surprise Blues move 'huge boost personally', Beauden Barrett says

Blues star Beauden Barrett says the surprise arrival of former All Black Dan Carter at the Auckland franchise has been a huge boost for both the team and his own personal game.

Barrett said the All Blacks great has already started to give him feedback about his game and he's loving it.

Carter, 38, stunned Crusaders fans last week when he announced he'd signed with their arch rivals for Super Rugby Aotearoa as an injury replacement, with his role in the squad seen as a mentor and utility who may play in the later rounds of the competition.

Barrett told media today Carter's arrival has already had an impact.

"The first day back at training he was giving me feedback which was so good to hear," Barrett said.

"It was just on-the-go, little feedback that makes you a better person rather than waiting to hear it from the coach a few days later. It's just instant.

"The boost that he's given to the team and me personally, it's been huge."

Barrett said he was "stoked" when he found out Carter had joined the squad.

"I knew he was around, he knew that he still could play but obviously didn't want to travel because of his family situation which I respect so much.

"It's great that he's given this an opportunity and he's going to give so much on and off the field."

When asked how he envisions the pair working together if they take the field at the same, which would be a first since the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, Barrett said there were more important things to figure out first.

"This competition could be a battle for survival where injuries come into play but we're definitely going to need DC at some point."

