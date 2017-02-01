TODAY |

Dan Carter's return to French rugby cancelled after failing fitness test for Racing 92

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
UK and Europe
All Blacks

Dan Carter's return to French rugby and old club Racing 92 has come to a grinding halt after failing a fitness test.

The former All Black's return was announced by the Top 14 club last month after he was granted a release by his Japanese club, Kobelco Steelers, to replace recently retired South African Pat Lambie.

But the French club announced this morning Carter's return has been cancelled.

"As part of routine medical checks prior to the approval of players' licenses, Racing 92 forwarded certain medical information to experts appointed by the Ligue Nationale de Rugby," said the statement.

"Their opinion was unanimous - Dan Carter will not be able to play rugby in France.

"We are very disappointed, of course. The law is harsh, but it is the law and we don't compromise players' health.

"We wish Dan the best for the future, a future at the same level of his immense career."

Racing 92 didn't reveal the exact reason for Carter's failure.

Carter won the World Cup twice with New Zealand in 2011 and 2015 in a 112-Test career spanning 12 years after he made his debut in 2003. He went on to become the game's top international scorer with 1598 points.

After leaving the All Blacks at the end of 2015 to join Racing 92, he guided his new club to a Top 14 title the following year. In three seasons, Carter earned 445 points in 58 games and also helped them to two silver medals in the European Champions Cup.

At the end of the 2017-18 season, Carter left the club to join the Kobelco Steelers in Japan, who he also guided to a Top League title before being named the tournament's MVP.

Dan Carter of Racing 92 injured goes out during the French Top 14 match between Lyon OU and Racing 92 at Stade Gerland on January 28, 2017 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport) (Photo by Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport via Getty Images)
Dan Carter of Racing 92 limps off with a suspected groin injury during the French Top 14 match between Lyon OU and Racing 92. Source: Getty
Topics
Rugby
UK and Europe
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tyrone May in space during the Ox & Palm Pacific Test Invitational. Toa Samoa v Mate Ma'a Tonga, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 23rd June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Tyrone May identified as Panthers' player involved in latest sex video
2
The Kiwi fighter strolled to victory in Ohio.
Junior Fa dominates Newfel Ouatah for first round knockout win
3
CJ Bott's ridiculous goal stood out in her side's Cup of Nations win.
Football Ferns bounce back in Cup of Nations campaign with stunning win over Argentina
4
Warriors player Adam Keighran during pre-season training with the NZ NRL club in Auckland.
'He thought it was summer camp' - Stephen Kearney concerned by new halfback Adam Keighran
5
Mike Tamoaieta during a Blues training session ahead of their first match of the 2018 Super Rugby season. Blues HQ, Alexandra Park, Auckland. New Zealand. 19 February 2018. Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz
'We tried to leave the emotion out' - Blues refuse to blame Jaguares loss on Mike Tamoaieta passing
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15
New Zealand claimed a thriller 19-14 quarter final win.

All Blacks Sevens outlast Fiji to book Las Vegas semi-final spot
00:14
The Auckland side suffered a 23-19 defeat in Buenos Aires.

Jaguares' late try condemns Blues to third straight loss, winless in 2019
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 03: Johnny Kotze of the Bulls and Lionel Mapoe of the Lions during the Super Rugby match between Vodacom Bulls and Emirates Lions at Loftus Versfeld on March 03, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Handre Pollard's boot kicks Bulls to superb victory over Lions
00:15
Despite being reduced to six men, the Kiwi side made the most of their chances and ground out a 19-7 win.

All Blacks Sevens seal scrappy win over Spain with counter-attacking try in Las Vegas