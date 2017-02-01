Dan Carter's return to French rugby cancelled after failing fitness test for Racing 92

Dan Carter's return to French rugby and old club Racing 92 has come to a grinding halt after failing a fitness test.

The former All Black's return was announced by the Top 14 club last month after he was granted a release by his Japanese club, Kobelco Steelers, to replace recently retired South African Pat Lambie.

But the French club announced this morning Carter's return has been cancelled.

"As part of routine medical checks prior to the approval of players' licenses, Racing 92 forwarded certain medical information to experts appointed by the Ligue Nationale de Rugby," said the statement.

"Their opinion was unanimous - Dan Carter will not be able to play rugby in France.

"We are very disappointed, of course. The law is harsh, but it is the law and we don't compromise players' health.

"We wish Dan the best for the future, a future at the same level of his immense career."

Racing 92 didn't reveal the exact reason for Carter's failure.

Carter won the World Cup twice with New Zealand in 2011 and 2015 in a 112-Test career spanning 12 years after he made his debut in 2003. He went on to become the game's top international scorer with 1598 points.

After leaving the All Blacks at the end of 2015 to join Racing 92, he guided his new club to a Top 14 title the following year. In three seasons, Carter earned 445 points in 58 games and also helped them to two silver medals in the European Champions Cup.