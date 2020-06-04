Dan Carter warned by father of 'bad reception' from Crusaders fans after switch to Blues

Despite his son's signing with the Blues, Dan Carter's father Neville's Super Rugby allegiance is unchanged - staying firm with the Crusaders.

Carter, 38, was yesterday confirmed as the Blues' latest addition ahead of the launch of Super Rugby Aotearoa, linking up with former teammate turned coach Leon MacDonald as an injury replacement.

However, despite excitement of the World Cup winning All Black's return to New Zealand, Carter's arrival hasn't been universally welcomed, with some Canterbury faithful not accepting the switch.

Carter represented the Crusaders over 140 times in 13 seasons, winning three Super Rugby titles before moving to France in 2015.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Neville Carter made it clear that he won't be changing his allegiances from the Crusaders to the Blues any time soon.

"The Crusaders are always going to get the support from me," Carter senior said.

"And I'll just keep my fingers crossed he's not going to get smashed by them.

"I did say to him 'you may be getting a bit of a bad reception when you get down our way'."