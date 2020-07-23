Dan Carter teaches young first five as part of Blues' Marist club visit alongside Hoskins Sotutu

Some of the junior players at the Marist club in Auckland were lucky enough to get some tips from one of the greatest players ever in Dan Carter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The youngsters also got some tips from as one of Super Rugby Aotearoa’s form players in Hoskins Sotutu, when the pair visited the club last night.

Video of Carter helping out the Marist under-13 Blue side shows the All Blacks great showing a young first-five how to set his backline alight.

Hoskins Sotutu helping out some Marist juniors. Source: Marist Rugby Club.

The advice is worth its weight in gold given it comes from a three time IRB player of the year winner and veteran of 112 Tests for the All Blacks.

The Blues pair also lent a hand at training for some under-9s sides at Marist.