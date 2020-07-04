TODAY |

Dan Carter stays coy on making Blues debut against Crusaders

Source:  1 NEWS

Dan Carter has kept his cards close to his chest over a potential Blues debut against none other than the Crusaders, having gotten some minutes under his belt for Southbridge Rugby Club this afternoon.

Carter could line up against his old side next week. Source: 1 NEWS

A high-profile signing for the Blues at the age of 38, Carter is yet to turn out in the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition having not had a pre-season with his new side.

With the Blues having a bye this weekend, Carter's potential first appearance for the Auckland side could be against his former team, with the two sides meeting at Orangetheory Stadium next weekend.

The fixture would theoretically see Carter line up against the Crusaders, who he made 141 appearances for in a Super Rugby career spanning more than a decade.

Carter is happy to leave that decision up to the Blues.

"I don't know to be honest, if anyone saw that game today, I'd say myself that I'm a bit rusty," Carter told media.

The All Blacks legend starred in Southbridge's 54-14 win over West Melton. Source: Canterbury Rugby

"I'm not sure if I could play at Super Rugby level just yet. You leave those kinds of decisions up to the coaches.

"It's good to make the first step in to potentially playing again. Whether I play or not, I'm not too worried, I'll leave that decision to Leon [MacDonald] and the selectors up at the Blues."

Carter shone for Southbridge, kicking 12 points as well as setting up two tries, as his club registered a 54-14 victory.

