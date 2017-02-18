 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Rugby


Dan Carter speeding near Paris monument would have set off alarm bells for police on 'red alert about terrorism', says writer

Dan Carter's actions in allegedly driving too fast near Paris' Champs Elysee would have raised suspicions among French authorities who are on high alert after recent terror attacks.

French journalist Richard Escot says France is on edge after terror attacks, and even bad driving would raise eyebrows with authorities.
"There's a red alert about terrorism in France, so everybody driving too fast by very known sightseeing places in Paris are suspected," said L'Equipe rugby writer Richard Ascot.

The news that All Blacks great Carter was caught drink-driving in France came as a shock to many. 

"No one expected him to drive drunk in Champs Elysee at midnight and be caught by police, so of course it was a big headline in France," Escot said.

Carter arrived home in New Zealand this morning and wrote a message to his fans on Instagram.

"Just got back to NZ for what was supposed to be a fun pre-planned holiday. Seeing family again puts fresh perspective on just how big a mistake I made."

He'd been out with friends the night of the incident.

Test results showed he was almost twice the legal blood alcohol limit, a crime that could result in a prison sentence of up to two years, a fine of $7000 or demerit points.

Richard Escot is adamant that Dan Carter's indiscretion won't leave him offside with the French rugby public.
But it's a good sign the police sent him home. 

"A lot of French press commented that normally in this case, they would be arrested and taken to a police station and held for a while," said The Local editor Ben McPartland. 

His employer, the Racing 92 rugby club, declined to comment.

It will be four weeks before Carter appears in court. 

The All Blacks legend was nearly twice over the legal limit when pulled over near the Champs Elysee.
Top
