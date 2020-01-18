TODAY |

Dan Carter shows pace to burn to set up try as Kobe Steelers win in Top League

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All Black Dan Carter belied his age in setting up a teammate to score for the Kobelco Steelers against Yamaha Jubilo in the Japanese Top League.

The former All Black helped earn a 36-24 win over Yamaha Jubilo. Source: SKY

With the Steelers ahead 15-10 in the first half, the 37-year-old found himself in a bit of space during a break down the right hand side thanks to a pass from Japan centre Tim Lafaele.

The former All Black showed good pace to draw in the final defender, before putting winger Ataata Moeakiola away to score in the corner.

Steelers move to second on the Top League ladder after the win The Panasonic Wild Knights sit at the top of the ladder by virtue of bonus points.

Rugby
All Blacks
