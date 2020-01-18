Dan Carter shows pace to burn to set up try as Kobe Steelers win in Top League

Former All Black Dan Carter belied his age in setting up a teammate to score for the Kobelco Steelers against Yamaha Jubilo in the Japanese Top League.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With the Steelers ahead 15-10 in the first half, the 37-year-old found himself in a bit of space during a break down the right hand side thanks to a pass from Japan centre Tim Lafaele.

The former All Black showed good pace to draw in the final defender, before putting winger Ataata Moeakiola away to score in the corner.