Dan Carter says All Blacks 'can't go past' Beauden Barrett over Richie Mo'unga

All Blacks great Dan Carter is urging fans and selectors to keep the faith with incumbent first-five Beauden Barrett, as calls for Crusaders star Richie Mo'unga to be given the number 10 jersey for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup Tests and Rugby Championship grow louder.

After leading the Crusaders to this year's Super Rugby title, Mo'unga easily stands above the pack as New Zealand's in form first-five, however All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has thrown his support firmly behind current World Rugby Player of the Year, Barrett.

Speaking at an event at Auckland's Westlake Boys' High School yesterday, Carter praised Mo'unga's remarkable rise, but says he remains a firm believer in Barrett.

The All Blacks coach was asked about George Bridge, Bryn Hall and the chances of Richie Mo'unga usurping Beauden Barrett.

"They're really fortunate to have some amazing talent in the No 10 jersey and you can throw Damian McKenzie in that debate as well," he began.

"But what Beauden's achieved over the last couple of years with the All Blacks, you can't go past that.

"He has done amazing things and he's part of the reason why the All Blacks have been so successful over the last couple of years.

Mo'unga has been the shining light in another title winning Crusaders season.

"I can see him leading the team and having that No 10 jersey for a bit longer."

Carter also praised the depth of quality that the All Blacks currently have in the number 10 jersey, something familiar to him during his year's playing Test rugby.

"I've been in that position before and it inspires you to work even harder and I'm sure all of those players will be doing that and competition is only a healthy thing."

The All Blacks coach agrees Mo'unga is a special talent, but says Beauden Barrett has experience over him.
Sibling rivalry is rife at the Barrett family farm in Taranaki after Saturday's Super Rugby final with the All Blacks trio's mother getting involved to keep things civil.

Scott Barrett got one up on brother's Beauden and Jordie on the weekend in Christchurch when he and the Crusaders beat the Lions to defend their Super Rugby title.

Beauden, Scott and Jordie will become the first trio of brothers to start for NZ at the same time.

As a result, a Crusaders flag was spotted flying atop a makeshift flagpole on the family farm in Parihaka - a sight Beauden felt needed addressing.

"Needed to sort this out ASAP," the first-five said on Instagram.

The Hurricanes duo quickly got to work hoisting a Hurricanes flag next to the Crusaders one to make a an impromptu set of goalposts, although if they had it their way only one flag would be waving.

"Mum insisted we kept this up," Beauden said in a caption of the still-standing Crusaders flag.

The trio are back in All Blacks camp this week after being named in the Rugby Championship squad on Monday.

Saturday's result has led to some sibling rivalry in Taranaki.
All Blacks hooker Dane Coles has opened up about the mental battles he has faced in his long stint on the sidelines with injuries, admitting he sometimes wondered whether he'd get back on the field.

Coles told Radio Sport this morning he had thoughts of whether his battle back to the black jersey was worth it.

"I've had a pretty frustrating couple of years," he said.

"You have times where you're like, 'is this really worth it?' or, 'is this going to come right?"

Coles last took the field last November against France in Paris but his game was cut short due to an ACL injury.

The knee injury came after the Hurricanes skipper had already been dealing with concussion issues earlier in the year, resulting in him missing the entire British and Irish Lions Tour series.

To make matters worse, the 31-year-old was then hit with a calf injury following surgery on his injured knee which saw any chances of a return for the Hurricanes this year ruled out.

Despite missing an entire Super Rugby season Coles has been named in the All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad, although coach Steve Hansen admits there's still a few more steps to go before Coles returns to the international stage.

"He's still not ready to play - we're thinking late September, early October," Hansen told 1 NEWS last week. 

"He will come back through the Mitre 10, and play various amounts of minutes there. Once he's had enough rugby, he'll come to us."

Hansen said there was no point rushing the process either.

"We just need to get him fit, he needs to get a bit more intensity into his training and that's going to take a wee while. We've just got to get him running fit so we can get the old Colsey back.

"We've just got to be patient - we're expecting to see him back on the park late September."

Wellington begin their provincial campaign on August 19 against Otago, meaning Coles could get as many as eight games under his belt before his projected All Blacks return.

Coach Steve Hansen said he picked the injured hooker so he could 'access' him when he's ready.
