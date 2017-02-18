 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Rugby


Dan Carter returns to New Zealand amidst drink driving scandal

Former All Black Dan Carter is back in New Zealand on holiday following the drunk driving scandal currently engulfing him back in France.

Ricahrd Escot of L'Equipe explained that the former All Black was initially pulled over for speeding after drinking four glasses of wine.
French publication L'Equipe yesterday reported the Racing 92 star was stopped by police at a checkpoint where he was caught over the limit, speeding and not carrying a driver's licence.

With the 2015 World Cup winner currently injured and his Racing 92 side on a break from club rugby due to the European Six Nations tournament, Carter has been allowed to return to New Zealand with his family.

Richard Escot is adamant that Dan Carter's indiscretion won't leave him offside with the French rugby public.
The trip home is believed to have been pre-planned.

Carter issued an apology for the incident through Facebook yesterday.

"I am sure a lot of you have seen the headlines," Carter wrote.

"No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family."

L'Equipe's Richard Escot believes that the 2015 World Cup hero could call it a day once his Racing 92 contract ends.
"I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry."

Carter's club Racing 92 are yet to comment on the incident. 

