 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Dan Carter confirms move from Racing 92 to Japanese club Kobe Steelers

share

Source:

Associated Press

Former All Blacks first-five Dan Carter will leave French club Racing 92 at the end of the season and go to Japanese club Kobe Steelers.

Dan Carter for Racing 92

Dan Carter for Racing 92

Source: Getty

The 35-year-old Carter, who joined Racing 92 in December 2015 after winning the Rugby World Cup with New Zealand, won the Top 14 with the Paris club in his first season.

Carter tells Racing 92's website, "It's a little bit sad because the last couple of years here have been amazing".

"For once I have had to put my family first and it saddens me to think that I will be leaving Racing at the end of the season."

After helping New Zealand win a second straight Rugby World Cup, Carter received his third world rugby player of the year award.

He holds the world record for test points of 1,598 in 112 tests.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
With the win wrapped up and the hooter gone, Ioane made sure to remind Wales it didn't really matter what they did.

'Look at the scoreboard!' Cheeky Rieko Ioane taunts fired-up Welsh after scuffle breaks out on full-time hooter

01:29
2
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

Watch: 'Hopefully the people of Tonga are proud' - Emotional Konrad Hurrell proud of historic World Cup campaign

00:35
3
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

01:07
4
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

00:30
5
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:19
The Welsh ensured they kept the match close with a classy try from halfway.

All Blacks finish end-of-year tour with gritty win over Wales spearheaded by special performance from Rieko Ioane

The All Blacks have ended their season with a tough 33-18 win over Wales in Cardiff.

01:48
Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

Watch: 'I don't regret anything' - Tonga star Jason Taumalolo all smiles after heart-breaking RLWC loss

Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

00:35
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

Fifita turned away from the Australian Kangaroos to represent Tonga at this year's RLWC tournament.

01:07
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn’t used in the final moments of his side’s RLWC 20-18 loss to England.

00:30
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 