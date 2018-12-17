Dan Carter confirms end of Japanese Top League chapter, but is he hanging up his boots for good?

Three-time World Player of the Year Dan Carter has announced he won't be returning to Japanese Top League side Kobe Steelers, potentially ending his decorated rugby career.

Dan Carter celebrates being named Japan's Top League MVP Source: Getty

The former All Blacks first-five was early in his second of a two-season contract with the club, when all Japanese competitions were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carter has thanked the club and says he's gutted he can't help Kobe win another Top League title.

But the 38-year-old hasn't made it clear whether he's retiring from the game altogether.

"I've gone a bit quiet since the JRU announced they are cancelling all their competitions this season," Carter wrote on Instagram.

"I want to thank the club, fans and my team mates for welcoming me and making the last two seasons some of the most enjoyable rugby I have ever played.

"The club's future is looking very bright, and I'm glad I got to add my little piece to the @kobelcosteelers_official legacy," he concluded.

Carter is one of just two players to win the World Player of the Year award three times, alongside compatriot Richie McCaw, and he has also won the Rugby World Cup twice.

In the 2015 final against Australia, Carter scored 19 points and was named player of the match.