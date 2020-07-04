TODAY |

Dan Carter clobbered on club rugby return before putting on masterclass

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks legend Dan Carter marked his club rugby return in style, starring in Southbridge's 54-14 victory over West Melton.

The All Blacks legend starred in Southbridge's 54-14 win over West Melton.

Back on home soil after signing for the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa, Carter turned out for his hometown club for his first game in New Zealand since 2015, and didn't disappoint.

Starting in his favoured number 10 jersey, Carter played the entire game, scoring 12 points with six conversions from seven attempts, as well as setting up two tries.

'He's trying to play til he's 40' – Dan Carter out to beat dad's record with club return

It didn't all go to plan for the 112-Test All Black, hammered by West Melton's Blair Agnew in a ferocious first-half tackle.

The run will serve as vital game time ahead of Carter's potential Blues debut, with the two-time World Cup winner in line for his first appearance against his former side, the Crusaders, next weekend in Christchurch.

