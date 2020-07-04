Dan Carter clobbered on club rugby return before putting on masterclass

All Blacks legend Dan Carter marked his club rugby return in style, starring in Southbridge's 54-14 victory over West Melton.

Back on home soil after signing for the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa, Carter turned out for his hometown club for his first game in New Zealand since 2015, and didn't disappoint.

Starting in his favoured number 10 jersey, Carter played the entire game, scoring 12 points with six conversions from seven attempts, as well as setting up two tries.

It didn't all go to plan for the 112-Test All Black, hammered by West Melton's Blair Agnew in a ferocious first-half tackle.