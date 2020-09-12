TODAY |

Dan Carter claims yet another accolade in storied career, earning club rugby title with Southbridge

Source:  1 NEWS

Making his third appearance for Southbridge this year, Carter added yet another trophy to the collection yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Carter turned out for the Ellesmere Division One final, helping Southbridge retain their title. Source: 1 Sport

Appearing yesterday in the Ellesmere Division one final, Carter helped the Southbridge retain their title.

Carter was a class above in the 40-32 win over Waihora, frequently finding himself in the thick of the action and knocking over a late penalty to seal the win.

With a strong family presence at the club, Carter’s first title marks just one of many held in the family, with his father Neville earning four during his time at Southbridge.

“It's a huge moment for me but more so the family," Carter says.

"I think we're third or fourth generation for the family playing here at the Southbridge rugby club and they've won a few titles in their, time but it's my first one.”

Rugby
Christchurch and Canterbury
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Naomi Osaka comes back from a set down to win her second US Open championship
2
SBW's Roosters thrash Newcastle as Cordner suffers third head knock of season
3
Conor McGregor questioned by French police over alleged indecent exposure, sexual assault
4
'No one's died' - Wellington skipper hilariously puts heavy loss to Waikato in perspective
5
Dan Carter claims yet another accolade in storied career, earning club rugby title with Southbridge
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:16

McKenzie racks up 33 points as Waikato demolish Wellington
00:22

Police hunt continues for convicted killer who escaped Auckland hospital yesterday

Stacked Canterbury side downs North Harbour in Mitre 10 Cup opener

Barretts to provide Bulls with All Black starpower as Jordie debuts for boyhood province