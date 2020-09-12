Dan Carter claims yet another accolade in storied career, earning club rugby title with Southbridge

Making his third appearance for Southbridge this year, Carter added yet another trophy to the collection yesterday.

Appearing yesterday in the Ellesmere Division one final, Carter helped the Southbridge retain their title.

Carter was a class above in the 40-32 win over Waihora, frequently finding himself in the thick of the action and knocking over a late penalty to seal the win.

With a strong family presence at the club, Carter’s first title marks just one of many held in the family, with his father Neville earning four during his time at Southbridge.

“It's a huge moment for me but more so the family," Carter says.