Dan Carter caught drink driving in France - reports

Former All Black Dan Carter has reportedly been stopped for drink driving in France.

French publication L'Equipe has reported the Racing 92 star was stopped by police at a checkpoint where he was caught over the limit and not carrying a driver's licence.

He was stopped in the 17th district in Paris, near the Champs-Elysees.

Police say he had a alcohol level of .098g/l, above the authorised limit of 0.5g/l.

Carter was not placed in custody or a sobering cell but will ultimately face a court.

The French publication also reported last year that the first-five had tested positive in a drug testing last October.

Carter, along with Racing teammate and other former All Black Joe Rokocoko tested positive for traces of corticosteroids in a random testing conducted on the evening of the French Top 14 Final in June last year where their club defeated Toulon 29-21.

The pair was defended by their club and later cleared of any wrongdoing a week later by the French Rugby Federation.

Carter is currently watching his teammates from the sideline after tearing his right adductor at the start of this month while captaining Racing 92 for the first time.