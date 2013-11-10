Dan Carter beats Richie McCaw as fans decide World Rugby player of the decade

All Blacks legend Dan Carter has seen off competition from long time teammate Richie McCaw to be named as World Rugby's player of the decade.

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and Dan Carter. Source: Photosport

With seven All Blacks on the initial shortlist for World Rugby's accolade of the best of the 2010s, the 16-strong field was whittled down to just two by fans' votes. The final match-up saw Carter up against McCaw, which the former first-five has won.

Carter played 112 Tests in his All Blacks career, scoring a record 1598 Test points, winning 99 and drawing one in his time in the black jersey.

The fans' vote element saw Carter beat All Blacks teammate Aaron Smith in his opening round, England's Owen Farrell in a mock-quarter-final, and successor Beauden Barrett in the semi before the finale with McCaw.

McCaw meanwhile was voted ahead of South Africa prop Tendai Mtawariwa, Italy's Sergio Parisse, and former All Blacks captain Kieran Read on his road to the final match-up.

The honour is just the latest trophy in Carter's cabinet, boasting two Rugby World Cup medals, nine Tri-Nations and Rugby Championship wins, as well as three Super Rugby crowns with the Crusaders.