Dan Carter admits he thought '2011 would be my last World Cup' after life-changing injury

Four years ago, Dan Carter dazzled on rugby's biggest stage to help the All Blacks defend their Rugby World Cup title in England but the legendary first-five admits that moment almost never happened.

Carter revealed in an interview with the Daily Telegraph that after his heartbreaking groin injury in 2011 saw him miss out on helping the All Blacks claim the Webb Ellis Cup, he was almost ready to give up on international rugby.

"I was pretty close to signing a contract to go to Bath after 2011 and there was a lot of interest from clubs in France," Carter said.

"The injury changed everything. I actually thought that 2011 would be my last World Cup. I was 28 and figured that I'd no longer be at my best in my early thirties.

"But I refocused my goals, stayed in New Zealand and set my sights towards 2015. I absolutely knew that this would be my last World Cup. And I was acutely aware of what could go wrong. If we didn't win it or I got injured, it was all over."

But the four-year journey to Twickenham was far from a Hollywood tale with injuries and issues with form starting to creep into the back of his mind.

"You start believing what is being said, that my body was giving up on me and that sows doubt in you.

"I'd looked at retiring and was feeling sorry for myself."

However, the turning point came from an out-of-the blue visit from his long-time mentor and then-All Blacks assistant coach, Wayne Smith.

"Smithy's visit was just the pep talk I needed. He'd put together a video reel of all my best bits, when I was running freely, without fear, enjoying myself.

"If Smithy, the best coach I ever worked with, could take time out and fly down to see me, I owed it to him to be that Dan Carter again."

Fast forward to a trip to England and Carter was seven games away from realising his lifelong dream. The team made it through pool play undefeated and laid to rest the 2007 hoodoo with a thumping 62-13 win over France in Cardiff in the quarter-finals.

But next up in the semis was their old foes South Africa.

"It's the fixture that goes back generations," Carter said.

"We all grew up hearing tales of the Springboks. We actually felt in control for much of that match, but just couldn't get clear on the scoreboard. Typical South Africa. Couldn't shake them off. But we got there [20-18] and there was just this massive sense of relief."

Then came the final and another longtime rival in Australia where Carter wound back the clock and added to the highlight reels like the one Smith had made to inspire him.

He finished up as man-of-the-match with 19 points in the 34-17 win, hanging up the black jersey on a high.

"I sat in my room for a couple of hours, looking at my medal, letting it all sink in, trying to appreciate how lucky I was to be able to go out on my terms. I was just so grateful for that.