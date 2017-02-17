 

Dan Carter admits to drink-driving: 'No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment'

Former All Black Dan Carter concedes he made "a massive error of judgment" when he was caught drink driving in Paris.

The former All Black has reportedly been stopped for drink driving in Paris.
French publication L'Equipe reported the Racing 92 star was stopped by police at a checkpoint where he was caught over the limit and not carrying a driver's licence.

Carter has posted an apology on his Facebook page this afternoon, saying he's glad no one was harmed.

"I am sure a lot of you have seen the headlines," Carter wrote.

"No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family.

"I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry."

He was stopped in the 17th district in Paris, near the Champs-Elysees.

Police say he had a alcohol level of .98g/l, above the authorised limit of .5g/l.

Carter was not placed in custody or a sobering cell but will ultimately face a court.

The French publication also reported last year that the first-five had tested positive in a drug testing last October.

The former All Blacks vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

Carter, along with Racing teammate and other former All Black Joe Rokocoko tested positive for traces of corticosteroids in a random testing conducted on the evening of the French Top 14 Final in June last year where their club defeated Toulon 29-21.

The pair was defended by their club and later cleared of any wrongdoing a week later by the French Rugby Federation.

Carter is currently watching his teammates from the sideline after tearing his right adductor at the start of this month while captaining Racing 92 for the first time.

His injury will see him ruled out of all rugby for around six months.

