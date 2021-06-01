Damian McKenzie's trans-Tasman Super Rugby season over with three-week ban for high tackle

All Black Damian McKenzie has officially finished his Super Rugby trans-Tasman campaign on a low after copping a three-week suspension for his red card over the weekend.

McKenzie was sent off in the 22nd minute of the Chiefs’ 40-34 loss to the Reds on Saturday for a dangerous tackle and later pleaded guilty to the SANZAAR judiciary for his actions.

SANZAAR confirmed today McKenzie has been handed a three-week ban up to and including June 19 from all forms of the game for his no-arms high-shot on Tate McDermott.

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.13," Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Adam Casselden SC ruled.

"With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 6 weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level.

“However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's good judicial record and pleading guilty at his first available opportunity the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 3 weeks."

It means McKenzie will miss the Chiefs’ final two regular games as well as the final, although as Chiefs co-captain Brad Weber pointed out the Waikato franchise are “probably no chance” of reaching the fixture with Saturday’s loss.