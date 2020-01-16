Damian McKenzie returns as Chiefs name full-strength team to face Hurricanes

The Chiefs have welcomed back All Blacks Damian McKenzie and Atu Moli for this weekend's Super Rugby encounter with the Hurricanes, naming their strongest possible side.

Source: 1 NEWS

After last week's impressive 51-14 away victory to the Waratahs in Wollongong, the Chiefs have welcomed back McKenzie from his All Blacks rest week, slotting in at fullback.

McKenzie's return sees Solomon Alaimalo shift from fullback to the wing, with Sean Wainui rested after a slight ankle injury picked up last week, says coach Warren Gatland.

Having missed last week with illness, Moli was named on the bench, replacing Ryan Coxon.

The Chiefs host the Hurricanes in Hamilton on Friday night.

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Shaun Stevenson, 13. Tumua Manu, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. Solomon Alaimalo, 10. Aaron Cruden, 9. Brad Weber, 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 7. Sam Cane, 6. Lachlan Boshier, 5. Mitchell Brown, 4. Michael Allardice, 3. Ross Geldenhuys, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Aidan Ross.