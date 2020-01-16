Damian McKenzie returning to rugby with new mindset after 'pretty tough' injury layoff

Damian McKenzie is entering the 2020 Super Rugby season with a new mindset after suffering the first serious injury of his young career last year.

Source: 1 NEWS

McKenzie missed most of the 2019 Super Rugby season and a ticket to his first Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks after rupturing his ACL in April last year.

The 24-year-old told Stuff the injury gave him a chance to step back and gain a new perspective for the game he loves and how quickly it can be stripped away.

"It's really put a perspective on how quickly rugby can be taken away from you," McKenzie said.

"I've been pretty fortunate that I haven't had too many injuries in the past. This one, where I had to sit back and watch from the couch, it was pretty tough."

McKenzie was set to make his return to the pitch last week against the Blues but cruel fate saw him rested an extra week due to a hip injury picked up at training.

But the speedy playmaker has been given the all-clear for this weekend's clash with the Crusaders at home in Hamilton where he'll play at fullback while former All Black Aaron Cruden takes control of the backline at first-five.

"I'm just excited, it's been a while since I've played," McKenzie said.

"It was a tough journey, particularly at the start of my rehab, to get back. Once the boys were back in training, to be able to train as a team was great."