Damian McKenzie remaining positive after successful knee surgery - 'Accomplishing little goals day by day'

All Blacks utility Damian McKenzie is keeping his spirits high after having surgery on the injured knee that has ruled him out of this year's Rugby World Cup.

McKenzie took to social media yesterday to confirm he'd had surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and had come through without any complications.

He posted a picture of himself smiling in crutches with bandaging around his right knee.

"Surgery all done. A bit of a different challenge to overcome this year rather than the one I was hoping for," McKenzie said in the caption.

"Looking forward to accomplishing little goals day by day and coming back even better next year. A big thanks to everyone for their kind messages of support through this time. Rehab life... Let's get it."

Teammates and rivals such as Ryan Crotty, Beauden Barrett, Quade Cooper and more left messages of support to McKenzie after he posted the picture.

McKenzie's World Cup hopes were dashed last month while playing for the Chiefs against the Blues, leaving the field in visible discomfort with help from a medic before it was confirmed he'd ruptured his ACL.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen offered support to the 24-year-old soon after.

"His World Cup opportunity's gone but he's still young enough to make probably the next two," Hansen said at the time.

"It's just important he gets his knee right and takes the time to be able to come back and achieve the dreams that he wants to achieve."

Damian McKenzie leaves the game injured during a clash between the Chiefs and Blues.
Damian McKenzie leaves the game injured during a clash between the Chiefs and Blues. Source: Photosport
