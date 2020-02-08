Damian McKenzie oozes class in Super Rugby return, sets up try against Crusaders

Damian McKenzie showed Kiwi rugby fans what they'd been missing over the better part of the last year, returning to the Chiefs' side as they defeated the Crusaders 25-15 in Super Rugby.

Coming back from a devastating knee injury that ended his 2019 season, McKenzie played the full 80 minutes for the Chiefs against the reigning champions, looking like he'd never been away.

Playing at fullback, McKenzie even had a hand in the Chiefs' first try, sending winger Solomon Alaimalo through to score.

With the Chiefs' forward pack looking to make ground towards the Crusaders' tryline, the ball quickly shifted to the backs.

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and Aaron Cruden combined, before finding McKenzie.

From there, the Chiefs' star fullback showed off his pace, drawing in Will Jordan and Sevu Reece, before getting the final pass away to Alaimalo.