Damian McKenzie at No. 10, Ioane brothers to start as Maori ABs name star-studded squad for Lions

Chiefs' star fullback Damian McKenzie has been named at first-five for the Maori All Blacks in their clash against the British and Irish Lions in Rotorua on Saturday.

There are eight former All Blacks players in the Maori side who will face the Lions in Rotorua on Saturday.
James Lowe has been given the nod to start at fullback with former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder starting on the right wing. Current All Blacks rookie Rieko Ioane has been named on the left wing.

Charlie Ngatai will partner up with Matt Proctor in the midfield.

There are eight former All Blacks players in the Maori side with three current players named in the starting team.

Coach Colin Cooper says he's confident in the squad and McKenzie's abilities at first-five.

"We've named a strong group who all have good clarity on how we want to play this match against the Lions. We feel Damian will suit the game plan that we want to play, from the number 10 position."

Liam Messam joins Elliot Dixon and Akira Ioane in the loose forward trio.

Akira's brother Rieko has also been named in the starting XV on the wing.

The last time the Maori All Blacks faced the Lions they won 19-13 in 2005 in Hamilton.

“We recognise the challenge that is ahead of us on Saturday," Cooper said.

"But we're really excited as a group by the opportunity we have to represent New Zealand, Maoridom and the fans that will descend on Rotorua this weekend."

Maori All Blacks team: James Lowe, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Matt Proctor, Charlie Ngatai, Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Liam Messam, Elliot Dixon, Akira Ioane, Tom Franklin, Joe Wheeler, Ben May, Ash Dixon (c), Kane Hames.

Reserves: Hika Elliot, Chris Eves, Marcel Renata, Leighton Price, Kara Pryor, Bryn Hall, Ihaia West, Rob Thompson.

