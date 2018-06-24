Damian McKenzie made a statement, says All Blacks coach Steve Hansen

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Chiefs maestro McKenzie delivered a statement to those calling for Crusaders No.10 Richie Mo'unga to start.

Mo'unga came off the bench late, as one of four Kiwi Test debutants with centre Jack Goodhue, flanker Shannon Frizell and reserve lock Jackson Hemopop.

"I thought Damian answered a lot of the questions that the fans and the media were raising," Hansen said.

"He showed that he's a very, very capable footballer at 10 and can drive a team around the park.

"Some of the other younger guys played particularly well too. It was a good night for us."

The pace of the game took its toll on France, who dominated much of the first half, constantly troubling the world champions with their offloading game.

Damian McKenzie. Source: Photosport

The high-speed Test was a world apart from New Zealand's stodgy 26-13 win last week in Wellington, and free of the cards and controversy that had dogged the series.

French reserve halfback Baptiste Serin crossed for the opening try, minutes after replacing captain Morgan Parra, who exited the game following a head knock.

New Zealand created tries to fullback Ben Smith and replacement flanker Matt Todd, before classy French inside centre Wesley Fofana scored in his first Test for 18 months.