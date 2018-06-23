 

Damian McKenzie inspires All Blacks to huge win over France, scores controversial try after referee impedes would be French tackle

An attacking masterclass from Damian McKenzie has carried the All Blacks to a 49-14 third Test win over France and a clean sweep of the series.

The All Blacks defeated the French 49-14 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.
Source: SKY

McKenzie crossed twice, scored 24 points and pulled the strings in a slick New Zealand display on Saturday after the tourists had begun in compelling fashion.

Starting a Test at five-eighth for the first time in place of the injured Beauden Barrett, the 23-year-old McKenzie's electric pace was too much to handle.

Having plied his trade as a counter-attacking fullback at Super Rugby and Test level, he proved he had a bright future closer in.

As well as landing all seven conversion attempts, it was McKenzie's tries either side of halftime that swung the momentum.

Up 21-14 at the break, the All Blacks carved out four unanswered tries in the second spell, which included a hat-trick to brilliant winger Rieko Ioane.

The pace of the game took its toll on France, who dominated much of the first half, constantly troubling the world champions with their offloading game.

The high-speed Test was a world apart from New Zealand's stodgy 26-13 win last week in Wellington, and free of the cards and controversy that had dogged the series.

The French were no match for the ABs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.
Source: SKY

French reserve halfback Baptiste Serin crossed for the opening try, minutes after replacing captain Morgan Parra, who exited the game following a head knock.

New Zealand finally had some possession and created tries to fullback Ben Smith and replacement flanker Matt Todd, before classy French inside centre Wesley Fofana scored in his first Test for 18 months.

McKenzie scooted under the crossbar directly from a scrum soon before halftime in the game's most-contentious moment.

The French were furious Serin was blocked from tackling McKenzie by Irish referee John Lacey, who didn't change his try ruling after a review.

McKenzie sliced through from 40m out after halftime and his inside ball provided the first of Ioane's tries to knock the stuffing out of the visitors.

A 14th-straight win over France under their belts, the All Blacks' next assignment is twin Rugby Championship Tests in August against Australia.

