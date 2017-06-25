Damian McKenzie gets All Blacks call-up after Ben Smith suffers concussion against Lions

Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie has been given the call-up to the All Blacks after Ben Smith suffered a concussion in last night's game against the British and Irish Lions in Auckland.

The vice-captain was in fine form before an incident in the 27th minute saw his reoccurring concussion problems appear once again.

McKenzie has played twice for New Zealand.

It's the latest of a series of concussion blows for New Zealand rugby with Dane Coles now being ruled out for the entire Lions series with his own concussion issues.

All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty is expected to be out for two to four weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury, which means Jack Goodhue will replace him in the squad.

"Jack will be staying with us, and we will try to get Ryan ready maybe for the last Test if we're lucky," said All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

Chiefs' fullback Damian McKenzie. Source: Photosport