 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Damian McKenzie elevated to All Blacks squad after Ben Smith suffers another concussion

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Smith was forced to leave the field in the 27th minute of the match against the Lions at Eden Park, Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


00:15
2
Jimmy Spithill reckoned "it's only just beginning" after claiming his first win of the finals series.

'It was great to see a bit of fight out of these boys' - Peter Burling takes subtle dig at Oracle's form, and Spithill takes the bait


01:02
3
Spithill claims that the race officials have been giving away "soft" penalties in favour of Team NZ.

Watch: Oracle's vocal skipper Spithill lashes out at umpires, Team NZ's Peter Burling responds - 'they made the right call'

00:25
4
While showman Jimmy Spithill was delighted, Peter Burling was very positive about how his team performed under big pressure.

Game on! Spithill talks it up after Oracle breaks duck but unflappable Burling still super confident in Team NZ

00:28
5
Smith was forced to leave the field in the 27th minute of the match against the Lions at Eden Park, Auckland.

Damian McKenzie gets All Blacks call-up after Ben Smith suffers concussion against Lions

00:28
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stiches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.


Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks player ratings: McCaw-like Sam Cane pulls off mammoth performance to topple Lions in opening Test

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

12:35
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

Full Interview: 'I said what was in my mind at the time' – Bill English defends public statements on Todd Barclay affair

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

03:05
There are three billion internet users on the planet, and last year over a billion of them were hit by cyber-crime.

Waikato University world leader in fight against cyber-attacks

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.


02:03
The club hosting the event has gained extra notoriety after starring in the Kiwi documentary film Pecking Order.

Kiwi documentary sees hundreds flock to national poultry show in Christchurch

The club hosting the event has gained extra notoriety after starring in the film Pecking Order.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ