TODAY |

Damian McKenzie on course to return in Chiefs' Super Rugby opener

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks playmaker Damian McKenzie is shaping for a return to action in next year's Super Rugby opener, with the Chiefs taking on the Blues at Eden Park on January 31.

Chiefs first-five Damian McKenzie in action during a Super Rugby match between the Chiefs and Brumbies played at FMG Stadium in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

McKenzie, 24, has been out of action since April after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament - coincidentally against the Blues, the same team he's planning to return against.

In his absence, the All Blacks struggled to have a real impact on this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, falling to England at the semi-final stage and going on to finish third.

With the Chiefs having brought Aaron Cruden back to the club, McKenzie's return would be an exciting proposition heading into Super Rugby 2020 - the versatile livewire capable of world class performances in the 10 or 15 jersey.

Speaking to Radio Sport yesterday, Chiefs assistant coach Tabai Matson updated where McKenzie's at, with good news for fans heading into the new season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The injured All Black is on the mend after a knee injury ruined his 2019. Source: 1 NEWS

"He's running and will be doing tackling all the way through December, and will be available at the start," Matson said.

"It's exciting to have a world class player of that calibre back in the mix for sure. It's great news for him and for us and for New Zealand Rugby.

"He's been one of our best for a long time. Nearly 80 games of Super Rugby and [he's only 24]. It's frightening that he's got a lot more to give."

Rugby
All Blacks
Chiefs
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Aussie quick under fire for unsportsmanlike celebrations in domestic cricket
2
Watch: Fullback cops controversial red card just 37 seconds into match after boot clips rival's face
3
Australia fear series loss to 'little brother' Black Caps, says former star
4
Anthony Joshua rocks Andy Ruiz with huge right hand as Brit reclaims world titles
5
Canterbury great Reuben Thorne to take over Mitre 10 Cup squad as one half of new co-coach set-up
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Chiefs hooker Liam Polwart retires aged 24 from rugby due to concussion issues
00:30

Watch: Fullback cops controversial red card just 37 seconds into match after boot clips rival's face

01:43

Ardie Savea, Charmaine McMenamin voted top NZ rugby players by peers

Black Ferns sevens take second straight Dubai title with last-gasp win over Canada