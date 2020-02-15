Damian McKenzie beats five Sunwolves with dazzling speed and strength en route to scoring stunning try

Damian McKenzie has continued to go from strength-to-strength in his return to rugby after playing a starring role for the Chiefs in their 43-17 win over the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

McKenzie followed up a strong outing against the Crusaders last week with another big outing this afternoon, showing he is well and truly past his serious knee injury from last year.

McKenzie played a role in a few tries this afternoon but his best came in a one he ended up scoring himself.

The fullback was given a short ball from strand-in captain Brad Weber off a ruck which he hit at speed, allowing him to cut through two defenders and into the back field.

McKenzie then showed off his strength speed as he sliced through two defenders shortly after shrugging off a third to leave himself a one-on-one opportunity with the Sunwolves' fullback to score.

Rather than take that chance though, McKenzie floated a pass to Solomon Alaimalo to score untouched.

However the winger refused, beinging McKenzie in to recieve the ball in the Sunwolves' in-goal area to score it himself after the effort he put in to beat five defenders moments before.