Déjà vu? Wallabies, Wales and Fiji drawn into same RWC pool for third-consecutive competition in 2023

While this morning's Rugby World Cup draw for the 2023 tournament in France gave some exciting new storylines to ponder for the next three years one that isn't so fresh will be Pool C.

Wales winger Alex Cuthbert gets bent out of shape by the Fijian defence Source: Getty

For a third-consecutive tournament - and for the fourth time in five such events - the Wallabies, Wales and Fiji will all face off in Rugby World Cup pool play after being drawn together this morning.

The trio have gotten well acquainted over the last two decades although it's the Australians who have always managed to reach the quarter-finals.

However Wallabies coach Dave Rennie played down his side being a favourite to keep that trend going in 2023.

"There’s no easy pool. If you look at the three sides that are confirmed in this pool they are all really tough," Rennie said.

"Fiji has got amazing athletes and with Vern [Cotter] being in charge, he’ll give them an edge which will be a real difference. We’re all three years away. Our teams are going to change a lot. There will be guys who come through and I’d imagine we’ll all be better in three years."

Wales has earned the other knockout stages spot on three of the four previous occassions however the Fijians stunned them back in 2007 with a 38-34 upset - coincidentally in France - which saw them reach the quarter-finals for a third time.

Current Wales coach Wayne Pivac saw the funny side of the situation, having been part of Fiji's coaching unit when they scored that upset win.

"It’s a similar pool but in another country," said Pivac in reaction to the draw.

"I'm certainly very excited though. Fiji have just been in the Autumn Nations Cup and I’ve got an affinity with Fiji having coached them in 2007."