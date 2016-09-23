 

Rugby


'Cyndi Lauper won't win you the game' - Michael Cheika bans Wallabies from using headphones

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has unveiled another bizarre method he employs while in charge of Australia, banning players from using headphones before a match.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika during the Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match in Auckland. Friday 14 August 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika

Source: Photosport

Ahead of the Wallabies' three-Test series with Ireland this month, Cheika wrote in the Players Voice about about the ways in which he keeps his side focussed.

"We have a few simple rituals about getting connected at the Wallabies," Cheika wrote."When we're eating together, there are no phones. Everyone greets each other by shaking hands in the morning. And there are no headphones around game time."

Naturally, the Wallabies questioned the approach, with the majority of rugby players listening to music to either relax or get prepared for an upcoming match, although Cheika had an answer to the queries.

'We're going to trial brushing the headphones. I want you to talk to your teammates. I can guarantee you Cyndi Lauper won't win you the game."

This isn't the first time Cheika has utilised bizarre tactics, also making his players train with tape over their mouths last year.

