'Cut a fat man's track' - Rebecca Mahoney jokes about keeping up becoming first woman to ref a Shield game

This afternoon Rebecca Mahoney has become the first female to referee a Ranfurly Shield match in its 115-year history as the two Otagos clashed in Oamaru.

The former Black Fern reached into her pocket in the first half to hand out a yellow card to the Shield holders Otago.

While North Otago managed to score with their opposition down to 14 men, Otago were too good in the end, running away 49 to 14, Mahoney joking about keeping up with the speed of the game after fulltime.

"Yeah, I think it varied at times, for sure there’s a fast patch and you’re a bit worried when the back three get the ball but just try and cut a fat man’s track, you know how those lines go eh?" Mahoney said in a post-match interview.