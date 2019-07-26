TODAY |

'Cut a fat man's track' - Rebecca Mahoney jokes about keeping up becoming first woman to ref a Shield game

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

This afternoon Rebecca Mahoney has become the first female to referee a Ranfurly Shield match in its 115-year history as the two Otagos clashed in Oamaru.

The former Black Fern reached into her pocket in the first half to hand out a yellow card to the Shield holders Otago.

While North Otago managed to score with their opposition down to 14 men, Otago were too good in the end, running away 49 to 14, Mahoney joking about keeping up with the speed of the game after fulltime.

"Yeah, I think it varied at times, for sure there’s a fast patch and you’re a bit worried when the back three get the ball but just try and cut a fat man’s track, you know how those lines go eh?" Mahoney said in a post-match interview.

Mahoney who runs a farm near Eketahuna also made history last year as the first female to officiate a first-class men's match in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mahoney officiated the match between Otago and North Otago. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
2
Rieko Ioane wasn’t impressed with Goodhue’s haircut however, calling it disgusting in a light-hearted end to a news conference.
Jack Goodhue leaves reporters in fits of giggles after saying he's been 'betrayed' by All Blacks mullet club
3
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
4
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
5
The Olympic bronze medallist has gone from cyclist, to cyclor to now grinder.
'No more leg days' - Team NZ cyclor's remarkable transformation ahead of 2021 America's Cup
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:35
The Springboks claimed a famous 36-34 win at Westpac last year.

'For both teams it's very important' - All Blacks, Springboks out to gain World Cup edge in Wellington
00:49
Papalii says there's nothing like a good kip before a big match.

All Blacks rookie Dalton Papalii explains pre-game ritual: 'Sleep as much as I can'
00:43
The flanker will start at number six against South Africa tomorrow night.

'I'm stoked to be here' – Shannon Frizell out to make World Cup claim against Springboks
01:59
The man who was a co-captain as the Highlanders broke their Super Rugby drought has barely stopped smiling as he prepares for RWC with Tonga.

Nasi Manu to captain Tonga against Samoa after return from cancer battle