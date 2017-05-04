Cult-hero Marty Banks returns to Highlanders for 2022

Cult-hero first-five Marty Banks will return to his beloved Highlanders for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific, the Dunedin franchise announced today.

Marty Banks of the Highlanders kicks to touch Source: Photosport

A Highlander fan favourite, Banks famously kicked the winning goal to lead the Highlanders to victory over the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and was a member of the 2015 Championship winning team. A prolific point scorer throughout his career he is currently signed with the Southland Stags and his vast experience will make a welcome addition to the Highlanders squad.

Head coach Tony Brown said he was delighted to secure the services of Banks.

“With Josh [Ioane] departing we were looking for an experienced player in addition to Mitch Hunt who could kick goals and lead us around the park. We of course, were well aware of Marty’s abilities and his early round Bunnings Cup performances demonstrated that he still has the ability to perform the key pivot role”.

Banks himself said he was looking forward to the return.

“I returned from Japan with the hope that maybe I could pick up a Super Rugby contract and I am stoked that Brownie still has faith in me to do the job.