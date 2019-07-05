Crusaders youngster aiming for title to honour departing Ryan Crotty: 'We're out there for him'

Crusaders utility back Braydon Ennor is hoping to give teammate Ryan Crotty the perfect send-off from his time in New Zealand, aiming for a third straight Super Rugby title victory this weekend.

Leaving for Japan at the end of this year's World Cup, Crotty was sadly ruled out of taking the field in Christchurch this weekend, his Super Rugby season ended by a fractured thumb.

In his place, the versatile Ennor has been given the job of partnering Jack Goodhue in midfield for Saturday's match, with the youngster eager to send Crotty out on a high.

"I feel for Crotts," Ennor told 1 NEWS. "He's had a long run, and just couldn't get that final hurdle.

"We're definitely out there for him and a lot of others around him."

Ennor also said that despite his opportunities in midfield hard to come by this year, instead having spent time either as a substitute or on the wing, the versatile youngster is ready to step up.

His partnership with Goodhue in particular giving Ennor confidence to perform against the Jaguares.

"Me and Jack work quite well together. We've trained a lot together this year, we know each other quite well.