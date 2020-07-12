TODAY |

Crusaders wonderkid Will Jordan scores late to seal victory over Blues

Crusaders youngster Will Jordan came off the bench to have the final say against the Blues, scoring in his side’s 26-15 victory.

Despite his impressive form this season, Super Rugby Aotearoa’s leading try scorer, Jordan started from the bench tonight, coach Scott Robertson preferring the All Blacks trio of George Bridge, Sevu Reece and David Havili as his back three.

Coming onto the field with his side 10-9 down, Jordan’s night got off to a false start, having to go for a concussion test – which he would pass.

However, after his return, Jordan showed his class – in the right place at the right time to go over, Richie Mo’unga finding him unmarked to go over and seal the Crusaders’ win.

The win keeps the Crusaders’ 36-match winning streak at home in Super Rugby alive, not tasting defeat in Christchurch since 2016.

