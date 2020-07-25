Crusaders' wingers combine against Hurricanes in freakish try-of-the-season contender

Crusaders wingers Sevu Reece and George Bridge combined for one of the tries of the season, despite their side's 34-32 loss to the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

With the Crusaders down 13-10 in the first half, Reece was put into a gap by halfback Bryn Hall, quickly making ground upfield.

However, running into a sea of Hurricanes defenders, Reece threw a huge cutout pass to Bridge on the left wing, only to see the ball dying before it could reach his teammate.

Bridge though, somehow managed to stick out a boot, and toe the ball towards the tryline.

He wasn't done there either, chasing down his own kick, and beating Jordie Barrett to ground the ball and score.