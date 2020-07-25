TODAY |

Crusaders' wingers combine against Hurricanes in freakish try-of-the-season contender

Source:  1 NEWS

Crusaders wingers Sevu Reece and George Bridge combined for one of the tries of the season, despite their side's 34-32 loss to the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

George Bridge and Sevu Reece made the impossible look easy in Christchurch. Source: SKY

With the Crusaders down 13-10 in the first half, Reece was put into a gap by halfback Bryn Hall, quickly making ground upfield.

However, running into a sea of Hurricanes defenders, Reece threw a huge cutout pass to Bridge on the left wing, only to see the ball dying before it could reach his teammate.

Bridge though, somehow managed to stick out a boot, and toe the ball towards the tryline.

Read more:
Hurricanes stun Crusaders to end Christchurch unbeaten run

He wasn't done there either, chasing down his own kick, and beating Jordie Barrett to ground the ball and score.

Despite the sublime piece of skill though, the Crusaders would go on to fall two points short, crashing to their first defeat in Christchurch in 36 games, and first since 2016 - coincidentally also against the Hurricanes.

Rugby
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hurricanes stun Crusaders to end Christchurch unbeaten run
2
Dr Ashley Bloomfield scores opening try in Parliamentary rugby match
3
Supercars driver who became adult entertainer ready to return to motorsport
4
Ardie Savea sends Crusaders halfback flying with huge bump off
5
Beauden Barrett hits out at Kiwi rugby fans about 'cringe' booing behaviour
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:36

Blues desperate to snap losing streak ahead of facing Chiefs
00:46

Blues' Australian coach wants to see trans-Tasman Super Rugby: 'We can't keep banging heads'

All Blacks to face off against Pacific composite side as Rugby Championship warm-up
01:04

'They're a proud team' – Blues expecting bounce-back from winless Chiefs