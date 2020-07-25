Crusaders' wingers combine against Hurricanes in freakish try-of-the-season contender

Crusaders wingers Sevu Reece and George Bridge combined for one of the tries of the season, despite their side's 34-32 loss to the Hurricanes in Christchurch.
With the Crusaders down 13-10 in the first half, Reece was put into a gap by halfback Bryn Hall, quickly making ground upfield.
However, running into a sea of Hurricanes defenders, Reece threw a huge cutout pass to Bridge on the left wing, only to see the ball dying before it could reach his teammate.
Bridge though, somehow managed to stick out a boot, and toe the ball towards the tryline.
He wasn't done there either, chasing down his own kick, and beating Jordie Barrett to ground the ball and score.
Despite the sublime piece of skill though, the Crusaders would go on to fall two points short, crashing to their first defeat in Christchurch in 36 games, and first since 2016 - coincidentally also against the Hurricanes.