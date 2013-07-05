Crusaders welcome back Dagg, Moody, and Taufua for Super Rugby derby with Chiefs

Concerns are mounting over the fitness of senior All Blacks Sam Whitelock and Ryan Crotty after both were again omitted by the Crusaders.



Israel Dagg after scoring against the Chiefs in Christchurch. Source: Photosport

Veteran lock Whitelock was named to lead the All Blacks in the three-Test series against France starting in Auckland next week



However, he will miss a third straight Super Rugby match because of concussion when the Crusaders face the Chiefs in Hamilton.



It is the second straight omission for Crotty, whose head knock suffered against the Blues continues a worrying trend for the accomplished inside centre.



Whitelock sat out most of an All Blacks camp in Christchurch this week but Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said the 96-Test veteran had made "massive improvement", along with Crotty.



"They weren't quite ready so we're giving them another week to come right," Robertson said.



Missing from the team who beat the Hurricanes last weekend is Wallabies loose forward wannabe Pete Samu, who was forced off with a head knock.



In better news for the Crusaders, All Blacks prop Joe Moody returns from suspension while wing Israel Dagg and loose forward Jordan Taufua also start after overcoming injuries.

Crusaders: David Havili, Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Jordan Taufua, Matt Todd (capt), Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett, Michael Ala'alatoa, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.