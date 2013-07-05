 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Crusaders welcome back Dagg, Moody, and Taufua for Super Rugby derby with Chiefs

share

Source:

AAP

Concerns are mounting over the fitness of senior All Blacks Sam Whitelock and Ryan Crotty after both were again omitted by the Crusaders.

Israel Dagg after scoring against the Chiefs in Christchurch.

Source: Photosport

Veteran lock Whitelock was named to lead the All Blacks in the three-Test series against France starting in Auckland next week

However, he will miss a third straight Super Rugby match because of concussion when the Crusaders face the Chiefs in Hamilton.

It is the second straight omission for Crotty, whose head knock suffered against the Blues continues a worrying trend for the accomplished inside centre.

Whitelock sat out most of an All Blacks camp in Christchurch this week but Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said the 96-Test veteran had made "massive improvement", along with Crotty.

The pair are sidelined this week with the first Test on Saturday week.
Source: 1 NEWS

"They weren't quite ready so we're giving them another week to come right," Robertson said.

Missing from the team who beat the Hurricanes last weekend is Wallabies loose forward wannabe Pete Samu, who was forced off with a head knock.

In better news for the Crusaders, All Blacks prop Joe Moody returns from suspension while wing Israel Dagg and loose forward Jordan Taufua also start after overcoming injuries.

Crusaders: David Havili, Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Jordan Taufua, Matt Todd (capt), Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett, Michael Ala'alatoa, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Wyatt Crockett, Donald Brighouse, Luke Romano, Ethan Blackadder, Mitchell Drummond, Mitchell Hunt, Jone Macilai.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Yoji Yabe left Christ's College stunned by his finish in today's match in Christchurch.

Watch: Christchurch Boys 1st XV winger scores try set up by teammate's barnstorming run

01:45
2
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

02:05
3
Coach Scott Robertson said he spoke with Samu about the decision and helped him through it.

Rugby NZ offer 'proposition' to Rugby Australia to allow Pete Samu to play for Wallabies

02:48
4
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse NZ coach Anthony Peden, who has stepped down, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

5
Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward and former Manu Samoa player Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu.

'It should be scrapped': Sir Clive Woodward moans about Babas' game after England's 60 point hiding, ex-Manu Samoa star labels him a cry baby

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

00:54
The town is located in Waikato, about an hour east of Hamilton.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.

Mount Ngauruhoe and the Rangipo Desert, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

What does the winter weather have in store for you? There's good and bad news in NIWA's latest outlook

Find out all the information for your region in NIWA's May to July outlook.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Police chases: Teens can't think like adults - psychologist

When police start chasing with their lights and sirens going, a young person's brain goes into flight-or-fight mode, psychologist Dougal Sutherland says.

01:10
Seventeen people were injured, two seriously, in the crash on SH94 today.

Watch: Aerial footage shows tourist bus lying flipped on side of road after serious crash on black ice near Te Anau

Seventeen people were injured, two seriously, in the crash on SH94 today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 