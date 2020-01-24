Crusaders welcome back All Black Braydon Ennor from injury with spot in Super Rugby final

TODAY |

Source:  1 NEWS

The Crusaders have made just one change to their line-up for the Super Rugby Aotearoa final to welcome back an All Black from the injury ward.

Brayden Ennor. Source: Photosport

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has welcomed back Braydon Ennor with a place on the bench for Saturday's clash with the Chiefs in Christchurch.

Ennor hasn't played rugby since last September when he ruptured a ligament in his right knee in the North v South exhibition match that later required surgery and a lengthy amount of time on the sideline.

With Ennor on the bench, Leicester Fainga'anuku has retained the starting spot at centre in what will be his first Super Rugby Final.

Robertson said it's special to have the opportunity to host the Final at home as the chase an unprecedented fifth-straight title.

"Occasions like this are exactly what we play for, the chance to represent the people of our region on the big stage and play in front of our friends and family at home," Robertson said.

"We've prepared well and enjoyed the week together, this is a team that really cares and will work hard for one another on Saturday night.

"The Chiefs will come to Christchurch with plenty of confidence, and we're going to have to dig deep."

This weekend's event will be a double header, with a schoolboy First XV match to be played between St Andrew's College and Nelson College from 4:35pm before the final kicks off at 7pm.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Leicester Fainga’anuku, David Havili, George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Sione Havili Talitui, Ethan Blackadder, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Oliver Jager, Mitchell Dunshea, Tom Sanders, Bryn Hall, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor.

Rugby
Crusaders
